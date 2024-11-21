Left Menu

Combatting Insurance Fraud: Creating a Trustworthy Insurance Landscape

The general insurance sector is facing challenges due to fraudulent activities, which lead to increased premiums and a distrust in insurance willingness to pay claims. During International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, there's an emphasis on combating insurance fraud to protect the industry's integrity and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the world marks International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, the spotlight turns to the persistent issue of insurance fraud and the collective efforts needed to tackle it. The general insurance sector plays a pivotal role in the economy, offering financial security across industries including automotive, healthcare, and agriculture.

Fraud is a major concern, costing crores annually and driving up premium costs due to inflated claim ratios. The prevalence of fraud is a significant factor in public skepticism towards insurance companies, many of which struggle with a combined ratio surpassing 100%, indicating they pay more in claims than they collect in premiums.

To combat fraudulent practices such as staged accidents and phantom billing, measures are in place, but the industry continues to face challenges. Vigilant customers, combined with insurer efforts utilizing forensic science, data analytics, and collaborations, are crucial in creating a secure and trustworthy insurance environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024