Combatting Insurance Fraud: Creating a Trustworthy Insurance Landscape

As the world marks International Fraud Awareness Week 2024, the spotlight turns to the persistent issue of insurance fraud and the collective efforts needed to tackle it. The general insurance sector plays a pivotal role in the economy, offering financial security across industries including automotive, healthcare, and agriculture.

Fraud is a major concern, costing crores annually and driving up premium costs due to inflated claim ratios. The prevalence of fraud is a significant factor in public skepticism towards insurance companies, many of which struggle with a combined ratio surpassing 100%, indicating they pay more in claims than they collect in premiums.

To combat fraudulent practices such as staged accidents and phantom billing, measures are in place, but the industry continues to face challenges. Vigilant customers, combined with insurer efforts utilizing forensic science, data analytics, and collaborations, are crucial in creating a secure and trustworthy insurance environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)