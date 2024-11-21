Left Menu

Wilmington Trust Resolves Regulatory Dispute with Sebi

Wilmington Trust Collective Investment Trust has settled a case with Sebi for allegedly violating foreign portfolio investors' regulations. The trust paid Rs 64.35 lakh to resolve the issue without admitting any fault. The settlement was approved by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee.

Wilmington Trust Collective Investment Trust has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning allegations of violating the rules for foreign portfolio investors.

The trust agreed to pay Rs 64.35 lakh as a settlement fee, resolving the case without admitting or denying any findings.

This resolution was endorsed by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee, effectively closing the proceedings initiated against the trust.

