Telecommunications SI Arrested for Assaulting Woman Police Officer

A Telecommunications SI, Wilfer, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman Civil Police Officer at her residence. The case is under investigation by the Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Perurkada Police have taken Wilfer, a Grade Sub-Inspector from the Telecommunications Department, into custody. He stands accused of assaulting a woman Civil Police Officer. Authorities confirmed his appearance at the Thiruvananthapuram JFMC-IV Court, where he was remanded for 14 days.

This alleged incident occurred at the officer's home. Reports indicate the woman officer felt unwell during duty a week prior. Wilfer reportedly offered her a ride home, leading to the alleged assault at her residence. She filed a complaint directly with the State Police Chief, triggering an immediate inquiry.

Per directives from the Director General of Police, the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram Unit has taken over the investigation. Wilfer's arrest followed a complaint filed last Wednesday, and further investigations are actively in progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

