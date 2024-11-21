Maharashtra Congress Confident Amidst Poll Projections Favoring Mahayuti

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole exudes unwavering confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's potential victory in the state Assembly elections, in spite of poll predictions painting a favorable outcome for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. In his conversation with ANI, Patole underscored inflation and unemployment as the pivotal issues influencing voter sentiment.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi will seize power, forming the government by November 25. We are determined to prevent a replication of Haryana's political landscape in Maharashtra," Patole affirmed. He further added that a significant turnout from youth, women, and the unemployed will see the BJP face challenges due to escalating inflation and joblessness. In a sharp rebuttal to BJP's 'Vote Jihad' allegations, Patole accused the party of distributing inducements like money and liquor, questioning if it resembled 'note jihad'.

According to Patole, "BJP leaders were caught in the act of distributing money, which reeks of desperation to cling to power via unethical means." Exit polls, aired shortly after elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, depict a competitive political arena with the ruling Mahayuti appearing to maintain its grasp on governmental power. The polls highlight a prospective strong show from MVA but falling short of a majority in the 288-member assembly, predicting Mahayuti to bag around 137-157 seats while MVA garners 126-147 seats.

Various projections, like those from Chanakya Strategies, foretell Mahayuti securing between 152-150 seats, leaving MVA with 130-138, and others with 6-8 seats. The electoral battle witnesses BJP's Mahayuti, in coalition with Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, locking horns with Congress-led MVA, allied with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP. The significance of this election is amplified as it follows factional splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. With a voter turnout of 62.05 percent, results are eagerly awaited on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)