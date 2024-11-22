From Nuclear Weapons to Fusion: A Chief Engineer's Journey
James Owen, formerly of Los Alamos National Laboratory, joins the nuclear fusion startup Fuse. With his 28 years of experience in nuclear weapons engineering, Owen aims to advance the commercialization of nuclear fusion, which promises clean energy and has significant implications for sectors like artificial intelligence.
James Owen, the chief engineer for nuclear weapons at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is transitioning to new challenges as he joins the ambitious nuclear fusion startup, Fuse. The move was announced by the company on Thursday.
Owen's career, spanning nearly three decades at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, revolved around the engineering of nuclear weapons. The New Mexico-based institution, which originated during the Manhattan Project in 1943, holds the nation's most extensive nuclear weapons arsenal and ensures the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile.
As he takes up his new role at Fuse, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Owen will spearhead the company's strategic push to engage with U.S. government agencies. This involves advancing services in radiation, a pivotal aspect of nuclear fusion energy. Despite debates over its timeline for feasibility, recent advancements have made Owen optimistic about making nuclear fusion a commercially viable source of clean energy.
