STF Assam Crackdown: Fake Currency and Heroin Seized in Kamrup Raids

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has made significant progress in its ongoing crackdown on illegal activities in the state. They have seized fake Indian currency notes valued at Rs 4.59 lakh, apprehending a suspect in the Sonapur area of Kamrup (Metro) district. The individual, Ali Ahmed, 42, hails from Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer of Assam Police, reported that during an investigation into the Fake Currency Case, the STF carried out a raid in the Kharikata area under Sonapur police jurisdiction. This operation led to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of 918 fake currency notes, each with a denomination of Rs 500, alongside a mobile phone and other evidence. The investigation remains active, according to Goswami.

In a separate incident, STF officers seized 121 grams of heroin and arrested Sorif Ali, 41, in the Boko area of Kamrup district. Acting on intelligence regarding contraband transport, the STF stopped a vehicle in the Boko area, leading to the discovery of heroin hidden in nine soap boxes, along with a mobile phone and cash. The crackdown by Assam Police continues as investigations proceed.

