AG&P Pratham Fuels Kerala: Expanding CNG Network

AG&P Pratham is poised to expand its footprint in the Kerala state capital of Thiruvananthapuram by setting up five new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations by the end of December this year. This strategic move will elevate the company's total number of stations in the region to 44.

The company's statement on Friday emphasized its dedication to offering clean and affordable fuel alternatives while supporting India's broader energy transition to a gas-based economy. The initiative underlines AG&P Pratham's focus on serving the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors with Piped Natural Gas (PNG), ensuring a comprehensive energy solution for the region.

Ajith V Nagendran, Regional Head of AG&P Pratham, remarked on these developments, highlighting the company's mission to transform Thiruvananthapuram into an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable region. Furthermore, the introduction of schemes like 'FreeFuel and Retrofitment' aims to bolster the adoption of CNG among buses and trucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)