Left Menu

Rouble Hits Two-Year Low Amid Sanctions and Missile tensions

The Russian rouble plunged to a new low due to Washington's sanctions against Gazprombank and heightened geopolitical tensions following Moscow's hypersonic missile launch in Ukraine. With the new restrictions, concerns are growing about the rouble's future, currency trade volatility, and potential impact on both exports and imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:16 IST
Rouble Hits Two-Year Low Amid Sanctions and Missile tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian rouble tumbled to a two-year low against the dollar on Friday as geopolitical tensions and stringent sanctions took a toll. The sanctions came after Washington targeted a key bank that facilitates Russia's gas exports, following Moscow's new hypersonic missile test amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The missile, dubbed the 'Oreshnik' or 'Hazel Tree', was launched at a Ukrainian military installation in retaliation for Kyiv's use of U.S. and British-produced missiles. Concurrently, the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions on Gazprombank, restricting its ability to handle new energy-related transactions—affecting European payments for Russian gas.

Yevgeny Kogan from Moscow's Higher School of Economics highlighted sanctions as the primary cause for the rouble's decline. Analysts predict continued volatility, although some foresee medium-term strengthening due to potential reduced demand for foreign currency. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices also fell, highlighting broader economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024