Eknath Shinde Celebrates Mahayuti's Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude to voters as the Mahayuti alliance secured a significant victory in the assembly polls. Praising the common people's support, he highlighted the role of Hindu ideologies and thanked key political leaders for their backing in achieving this political success.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended heartfelt gratitude to the state's voters following the Mahayuti alliance's decisive success in the assembly elections. Shinde proclaimed this victory as a testament to the alliance's rising popularity and the commitment to the welfare of Maharashtra's citizens.
Shinde attributed this triumph to the support of ordinary citizens, describing them as voting with superhero-like zeal. He emphasized the victory as a tribute to the Hindu ideology espoused by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, marking it as a win for the common people.
Expressing appreciation for the support received from national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, Shinde acknowledged the pivotal assistance from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The success in 224 of 288 assembly seats affirms the Mahayuti's mandate to accelerate Maharashtra's development.
