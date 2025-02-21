Punjab Congress to Introduce New Faces in 2027 Assembly Polls

In a strategic move for Punjab's political future, the state's Congress unit, led by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, announced plans on Thursday to field 60-70 fresh faces in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing the Punjab Youth Congress, Warring emphasized rejuvenating leadership with dynamic individuals aligned with the state's aspirations. The initiative is meant to symbolize change and reflect the trust of the youth and public in Punjab.

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib urged volunteers to prepare diligently, positioning the Youth Congress as a vanguard for upcoming political challenges. With a recent boost from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party aims to regain control from the Aam Aadmi Party.

