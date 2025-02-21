Punjab Congress to Introduce New Faces in 2027 Assembly Polls
The Punjab Congress is planning to introduce 60-70 new faces in the 2027 assembly elections, aiming to rejuvenate political leadership. State chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring emphasizes harnessing youth energy for change and growth. Indian Youth Congress aims to bridge gaps and oust the AAP regime.
In a strategic move for Punjab's political future, the state's Congress unit, led by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, announced plans on Thursday to field 60-70 fresh faces in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.
Addressing the Punjab Youth Congress, Warring emphasized rejuvenating leadership with dynamic individuals aligned with the state's aspirations. The initiative is meant to symbolize change and reflect the trust of the youth and public in Punjab.
Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib urged volunteers to prepare diligently, positioning the Youth Congress as a vanguard for upcoming political challenges. With a recent boost from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party aims to regain control from the Aam Aadmi Party.
