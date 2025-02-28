Kerala Congress Leaders Rallied for Unity Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress leaders convened a crucial meeting to reinforce unity and discipline within their ranks. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of adhering to party principles, warning against actions detrimental to the Congress's interests.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the need for discipline, ensuring organizational unity, and filling vacant posts to bolster the party's Kerala unit. The meeting, held at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters, emphasized a clear narrative as leaders expressed the emotional connection with the Kerala populace and the urgency for political change.

The assembly, which included prominent figures like Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and K C Venugopal, focused on countering the narrative of disunity and criticized state government failures. The party's leadership asserted their commitment to defeating the ruling LDF and BJP, setting a clear path toward the elections in March-April next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)