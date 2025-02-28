Left Menu

Kerala Congress Leaders Rallied for Unity Ahead of Assembly Polls

Kerala Congress leaders gathered in a pivotal meeting to strategize for the upcoming Assembly polls, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi emphasizing strict adherence to party discipline. Key points include fostering unity, avoiding remarks contrary to party interests, and plans for strengthening the state organization to challenge the LDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:58 IST
Kerala Congress Leaders Rallied for Unity Ahead of Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress leaders convened a crucial meeting to reinforce unity and discipline within their ranks. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of adhering to party principles, warning against actions detrimental to the Congress's interests.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the need for discipline, ensuring organizational unity, and filling vacant posts to bolster the party's Kerala unit. The meeting, held at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters, emphasized a clear narrative as leaders expressed the emotional connection with the Kerala populace and the urgency for political change.

The assembly, which included prominent figures like Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and K C Venugopal, focused on countering the narrative of disunity and criticized state government failures. The party's leadership asserted their commitment to defeating the ruling LDF and BJP, setting a clear path toward the elections in March-April next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025