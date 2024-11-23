Left Menu

Wealthy Nations Pledge $300 Billion Climate Fund at COP29

At COP29, wealthy countries, including the EU and U.S., agreed to raise climate funding to $300 billion annually by 2035, addressing developing nations' needs. Previous offers were considered insufficient. The commitment replaces the earlier $100 billion goal, met in 2022, expiring in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST
Wealthy Nations Pledge $300 Billion Climate Fund at COP29

During the COP29 summit in Baku, influential global players, notably the European Union and the United States, have committed to a substantial increase in climate funding, pledging $300 billion annually by 2035. This move aims to assist developing nations in combating the drastic impacts of climate change.

The initial proposal by Azerbaijan's presidency was criticized for its inadequacy, prompting a revision and a promise of greater financial support. However, there remains skepticism about the implementation of these new commitments, given past failures in meeting climate finance obligations.

Despite the revised offer, the atmosphere at the summit is tense as negotiations continue. Delegates are working to iron out specifics, such as the roster of contributing countries and the nature of funding. The outcome of these discussions is imperative for setting future emissions targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024