Sebi Cracks Down on Insider Trading: Heavy Penalties for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Share Dealings

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken strict action against two individuals for insider trading related to Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals shares.

Maneesh Kumar Jain received a Rs 15 lakh fine and must return Rs 31.39 lakh plus interest, while former JPL CFO S V Subha Rao was fined Rs 10 lakh.

This enforcement follows an NSE analysis which identified suspicious trading patterns, prompting a Sebi investigation covering December 2021 to March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)