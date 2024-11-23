COP 29 President Urges Action for Climate Deal

Mukhtar Babayev, the President of COP 29, called on country delegations to intensify their efforts at the climate conference. On Saturday, he highlighted the urgency of bridging the existing divide to achieve a concrete deal.

In his plenary address, Babayev expressed the necessity for accelerated engagement and collaborative action among participants. His remarks underscored the critical need for united efforts in the face of global climate challenges.

The President's appeal aims to push countries towards consensus, hoping to secure a significant agreement by the conference's conclusion. The need for teamwork was a focal point in his speech, emphasizing its impact on the success of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)