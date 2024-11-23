Left Menu

COP 29 President Urges Action for Climate Deal

Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP 29, addressed country delegations, urging them to enhance their efforts to reach a consensus at the climate conference. He emphasized the importance of bridging gaps to finalize a deal, appealing for greater collaboration among the participants during his plenary speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:03 IST
COP 29 President Urges Action for Climate Deal
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Mukhtar Babayev, the President of COP 29, called on country delegations to intensify their efforts at the climate conference. On Saturday, he highlighted the urgency of bridging the existing divide to achieve a concrete deal.

In his plenary address, Babayev expressed the necessity for accelerated engagement and collaborative action among participants. His remarks underscored the critical need for united efforts in the face of global climate challenges.

The President's appeal aims to push countries towards consensus, hoping to secure a significant agreement by the conference's conclusion. The need for teamwork was a focal point in his speech, emphasizing its impact on the success of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024