Jaipur Police Crackdown: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay

In a significant operation, Jaipur Police have apprehended numerous individuals, among them 11 Bangladeshi nationals, accused of residing without proper documentation near the Bhagora Police Station.

Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur West, announced the arrests after authorities received intelligence about undocumented Bangladeshis in the area. Upon investigation, several individuals were detained, and the Bangladeshi administration has been notified.

The detained Bangladeshis have been sent to a detention center. DCP Kumar assured the public that efforts are underway to prevent any further illegal encampments. Investigations continue as authorities remain vigilant against unlawful settlements. Further developments are anticipated. Recently, a similar incident occurred in Karnataka, where six Bangladeshi nationals were detained for illegal infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)