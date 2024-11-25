Left Menu

Irish Political Parties Unveil Vision Ahead of Pivotal Election

Ireland's major political parties—Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein—have released their manifestos detailing policies and funding plans ahead of the November 29 national election. With polls indicating a coalition will be necessary, the parties have divergent positions on public finances, taxation, housing, immigration, and Irish unity.

  Ireland

In a high-stakes lead-up to the November 29 national election in Ireland, major political parties have laid out their manifestos, each presenting a distinct vision for the country's future. Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein are grappling with issues ranging from public finances to the sensitive topic of Irish unity.

Polling data suggests a coalition may be inevitable, but the paths to power are fraught with complexity. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, both occupying the center-right spectrum, have publicly stated they intend to govern without Sinn Fein, the main left-wing opponent, making coalition negotiations challenging.

The policy stances are comprehensive. On taxation, for example, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail propose tax cuts, yet Sinn Fein seeks to overhaul income tax structures entirely. Housing, immigration, and the handling of Apple's 14-billion-euro back-tax situation form critical junctures, reflecting broader ideological divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

