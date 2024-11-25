Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: Allegations, Arrests, and Ongoing Investigations

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq faces allegations of instigating violence in Sambhal over a mosque survey, which he denies, accusing the police of conspiracy. The incident led to four deaths, multiple injuries, and numerous arrests, as authorities continue to investigate the violent outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:03 IST
Sambhal Unrest: Allegations, Arrests, and Ongoing Investigations
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as violence erupted during a mosque survey, leading to the deaths of four people and multiple injuries. Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has been accused of instigating the unrest, allegations he vehemently denies, claiming a police conspiracy against him.

Authorities have arrested several individuals, including Barq and the son of a local MLA, in connection with the clashes. The Moradabad Police Commissioner assured that the situation has stabilized, and a thorough investigation is underway. The violence erupted after a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted, as part of a legal process amid heavy police presence.

Security measures have been intensified to prevent further unrest, with significant police deployment and restrictions on entry into the district. The DK Foundation has filed a petition alleging that police actions disproportionately targeted the Muslim community, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the police's conduct during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024