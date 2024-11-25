Sambhal Unrest: Allegations, Arrests, and Ongoing Investigations

Tensions flared in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as violence erupted during a mosque survey, leading to the deaths of four people and multiple injuries. Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has been accused of instigating the unrest, allegations he vehemently denies, claiming a police conspiracy against him.

Authorities have arrested several individuals, including Barq and the son of a local MLA, in connection with the clashes. The Moradabad Police Commissioner assured that the situation has stabilized, and a thorough investigation is underway. The violence erupted after a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted, as part of a legal process amid heavy police presence.

Security measures have been intensified to prevent further unrest, with significant police deployment and restrictions on entry into the district. The DK Foundation has filed a petition alleging that police actions disproportionately targeted the Muslim community, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the police's conduct during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)