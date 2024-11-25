Left Menu

Scholz Opposes EU Fines on Auto Emission Breaches

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argues against the imposition of fines on car companies in the European Union that fail to meet carbon emission standards. He believes the funds should be used by the companies themselves for modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST
Scholz Opposes EU Fines on Auto Emission Breaches
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant statement on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his opposition to penalizing car manufacturers in the European Union that violate carbon emission limits. Scholz emphasized that instead of imposing fines, these funds should be allocated within the companies themselves to facilitate modernization.

The Chancellor shared his views with reporters, stating that the retention of capital within these companies could lead to advancements and innovations crucial for upgrading the industry's compliance with new environmental standards. He argued that modernization efforts funded internally would promote long-term sustainability.

Scholz's stance comes at a time when the EU is intensifying its focus on reducing emissions across member states and sectors. The debate over balancing regulatory enforcement with industry development continues to challenge policymakers within the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024