Aaditya Thackeray Ascends as Shiv Sena's New Legislature Leader
Aaditya Thackeray has been elected as the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader, while Bhaskar Jadhav takes charge in the Maharashtra assembly. Sunil Prabhu becomes the chief whip. The elections were led by Uddhav Thackeray amidst the party's introspection over recent electoral defeats.
In a significant move within Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray, the two-time MLA from Worli, has been appointed as the legislature party leader, following a meeting led by Uddhav Thackeray. Bhaskar Jadhav has been selected as the party leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, with Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip.
The newly-elected members convened at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree', for the announcement. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant shared details, highlighting Aaditya's leadership of both the legislative assembly and council.
Despite Shiv Sena's setbacks in the Maharashtra assembly polls, leaders expressed resilience. MP Sanjay Raut cited their commitment to fighting against perceived injustices and commented on political dynamics involving the Mahayuti alliance's victory, with suggestions of the influence of external lobbies, particularly from Gujarat.
