Youth-Led Padyatra Marks India's 75th Constitution Day

To mark the 75th Constitution Day, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya led a 6 km padyatra in New Delhi, gathering over 10,000 youth. The event highlighted constitutional values and the youth's commitment to a developed India, featuring cultural exhibitions and a Preamble reading at India Gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:41 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya undertakes 'Humara Samvidhan Humara Swabhiman' Padyatra ahead of 75th Constitution Day (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, spearheaded a 6 km-long padyatra in New Delhi to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day. Organized by MY Bharat volunteers, the march themed 'Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhiman' began at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and concluded at India Gate, drawing over 10,000 participants, including youth icons, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament.

The event commenced with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, where Dr. Mandaviya and his parliamentary colleagues planted a tree. Notable figures such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Olympic medallists like Yogeshwar Dutt and Mirabai Chanu participated in the padyatra. Dr. Mandaviya expressed delight in the engagement of MY Bharat volunteers, emphasizing their reaffirmed commitment to constitutional principles and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

A comprehensive exhibition at the starting point showcased the Indian Constitution's journey, with youth enacting historical leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, enriching the event's educational aspect. Cultural exhibitions along the route featured performances such as Gujarati dances and Punjabi Bhangra, culminating in a Preamble reading ceremony at India Gate. This highlighted the Preamble's core values, underscoring its significance in Indian democracy at a symbolically charged location. The presence of Union Ministers further accentuated the event's importance, as floral tributes were paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

