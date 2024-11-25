Youth-Led Padyatra Marks India's 75th Constitution Day

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, spearheaded a 6 km-long padyatra in New Delhi to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day. Organized by MY Bharat volunteers, the march themed 'Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhiman' began at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and concluded at India Gate, drawing over 10,000 participants, including youth icons, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament.

The event commenced with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, where Dr. Mandaviya and his parliamentary colleagues planted a tree. Notable figures such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Olympic medallists like Yogeshwar Dutt and Mirabai Chanu participated in the padyatra. Dr. Mandaviya expressed delight in the engagement of MY Bharat volunteers, emphasizing their reaffirmed commitment to constitutional principles and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

A comprehensive exhibition at the starting point showcased the Indian Constitution's journey, with youth enacting historical leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, enriching the event's educational aspect. Cultural exhibitions along the route featured performances such as Gujarati dances and Punjabi Bhangra, culminating in a Preamble reading ceremony at India Gate. This highlighted the Preamble's core values, underscoring its significance in Indian democracy at a symbolically charged location. The presence of Union Ministers further accentuated the event's importance, as floral tributes were paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

