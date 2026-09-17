India Advocates Social Justice at Global Forum 2026

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India’s commitment to social justice at the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum 2026, urging international cooperation in development agendas. Addressing diverse stakeholders, he emphasized India’s reform-led approach, digital innovations, and partnership with ILO to promote inclusion and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:55 IST
India Advocates Social Justice at Global Forum 2026
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, called for global collaboration during the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum 2026. Speaking at the virtual event, he emphasized the need for development agendas anchored in social justice, ensuring that economic expansion and social progress go hand in hand.

The forum, attended by international dignitaries including ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo and Brazil’s Minister of Labour Luiz Marinho, focused on collective efforts to build an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future. Mandaviya outlined India’s experiences in delivering large-scale transformations and underscored the importance of aligning technological advancements with social inclusion.

Mandaviya also highlighted India's progressive labour reforms, digital public infrastructure, and commitment to sharing successful strategies globally. As Co-Chair, he outlined priorities for the Coalition, emphasizing country-level actions and knowledge exchange to reinforce social justice in development beyond 2030. The event aimed to bolster partnerships and foster growth across the Global South.

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