India Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Constitution With Tribute and Reflection
On Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar addressed Parliament, highlighting the Indian Constitution's impact. Celebrating 75 years, they emphasized its role in fostering social justice and economic growth, unveiling stamps and books, and reciting the Preamble alongside leaders.
In a significant address on Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the pivotal role of the Indian Constitution, marking its 75th anniversary, in shaping the nation's democratic and social landscape. She underscored the Constitution as a 'living and progressive document' that has fostered social justice and inclusive development.
Reiterating the government's commitment to societal welfare, President Murmu highlighted initiatives benefiting all sections, particularly the marginalized. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar echoed these sentiments, celebrating the Constitution as the anchor of India's democracy, lauding the country's economic and infrastructural advancements.
The event saw the release of a commemorative postage stamp and two books commemorating the Constitution's journey. Additionally, the President and other leaders recited the Preamble, reinforcing the enduring legacy of India's foundational legal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
