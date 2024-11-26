Priyanka's Remarkable Entry and Congress's Mixed Fortunes in By-Elections

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole met with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Ravindra Chavan in New Delhi. The meeting comes after the Election Commission of India's results highlighted Congress's successful captures of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Nanded, Maharashtra, and Wayanad, Kerala.

In a major boost for Congress, the party won the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. However, it faced a setback, losing all six assembly segments in the Nanded constituency to BJP and Shiv Sena. Ravindra Chavan of Congress managed to win against BJP's Santukrao Hambarde by a margin of 1,457 votes after a recount.

In Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an impactful electoral debut, clinching victory by a considerable margin of over 4 lakh votes. She defeated BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri with a total of 6,22,338 votes against Haridas's 1,09,939.

Paving her political journey, Priyanka Gandhi will join her mother Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, and her brother Rahul Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. 'I am honored to represent Wayanad, reflecting my brother's dedication and the trust people have placed in me,' Priyanka said post-victory.

Meanwhile, BJP and its allies claimed maximum seats during the assembly polls in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress seized all seats in West Bengal. The by-polls, included votes for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.

