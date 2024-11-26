Largest Drone Assault on Ukraine: Power Crisis Intensifies

In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces launched what is being described as their largest ever drone attack on Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and power outages across significant regions, officials reported on Tuesday.

The overnight assault, predominantly aiming at the western region of Ternopil and the Kyiv area, saw 188 drones deployed, with Ukrainian forces managing to shoot down a significant portion but losing many more due to Russian electronic warfare tactics.

The attack has severely impacted power and water supplies, with local authorities scrambling to restore services while preparing for further potential outages. The incident underlines the ongoing tension and tactical advancements in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)