Largest Drone Assault on Ukraine: Power Crisis Intensifies

Russian forces launched their biggest drone attack on Ukraine, causing significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, particularly in Ternopil and Kyiv. The attack damaged power and water supplies, leading to disruptions across the western region. Ukrainian forces downed numerous drones but faced challenges due to electronic warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces launched what is being described as their largest ever drone attack on Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and power outages across significant regions, officials reported on Tuesday.

The overnight assault, predominantly aiming at the western region of Ternopil and the Kyiv area, saw 188 drones deployed, with Ukrainian forces managing to shoot down a significant portion but losing many more due to Russian electronic warfare tactics.

The attack has severely impacted power and water supplies, with local authorities scrambling to restore services while preparing for further potential outages. The incident underlines the ongoing tension and tactical advancements in the conflict.

