Left Menu

Vedanta's $2 Billion Investment Boosts Saudi Copper Ambitions Aligned with Vision 2030

Vedanta Ltd plans a USD 2 billion investment in Saudi Arabia's copper sector, including a smelter and refinery. This aligns with Vision 2030, aiming to boost the minerals sector's GDP contribution significantly. Operations are to begin by FY26, with a focus on job creation and copper supply self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:48 IST
Vedanta's $2 Billion Investment Boosts Saudi Copper Ambitions Aligned with Vision 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd has announced plans to invest USD 2 billion in Saudi Arabia, targeting substantial copper projects to bolster the Kingdom's industrial sector. This move falls in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategy to exploit the nation's estimated USD 1.3 trillion in mineral resources.

The company's projects, which include a substantial copper smelter and refinery, as well as a copper rod initiative, are set for Ras Al Khair Industrial City. The initiative is expected to add considerable value to the local economy, promising to create thousands of new jobs and support hundreds of downstream industries.

Scheduled to commence commercial production by the fourth quarter of FY26, Vedanta's extensive commitment marks a step toward reducing Saudi Arabia's reliance on imported copper, moving the Kingdom closer to a self-sufficient supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024