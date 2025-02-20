Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Order for Alumina Refinery in Odisha
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced securing a significant contract from Hindalco to establish an 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery in Odisha. The order, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, will involve engineering to installation, supported by renowned technology providers.
Larsen & Toubro has landed a substantial contract from Hindalco to build an 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery facility in Odisha, as announced on Thursday.
This major order, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, was secured by L&T's Minerals & Metals business division.
The project entails comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and installation services, supported by reputed technology collaborators.
