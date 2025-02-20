Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Order for Alumina Refinery in Odisha

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced securing a significant contract from Hindalco to establish an 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery in Odisha. The order, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, will involve engineering to installation, supported by renowned technology providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro has landed a substantial contract from Hindalco to build an 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery facility in Odisha, as announced on Thursday.

This major order, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, was secured by L&T's Minerals & Metals business division.

The project entails comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and installation services, supported by reputed technology collaborators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

