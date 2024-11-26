Hope on Wheels: Sudan Receives Crucial Food Aid Amidst Conflict

More than 700 trucks loaded with life-saving food aid are making their way to famine-stricken regions of Sudan, marking a significant scale-up in relief efforts. This operation, orchestrated by the World Food Programme, received the go-ahead from the Sudanese government, enabling the much-needed assistance to move forward.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, leading to severe hunger and disease. While both sides have been accused of hindering aid—RSF through looting and the army via bureaucratic hurdles—the new clearances pave the way for progress. Trucks will carry about 17,500 tons of food assistance, enough to feed approximately 1.5 million people for a month, according to WFP Sudan spokesperson Leni Kinzli.

Benefiting from the dry season, aid is now reaching hard-to-access areas, including 14 regions at risk of famine. Celebrations erupted at Zamzam camp in Darfur when the first convoy arrived. Meanwhile, Sudan's sovereign council head announced the opening of army-controlled airports as U.N. humanitarian hubs, further supporting aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)