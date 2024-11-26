Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs34 Crore Scholarship Scheme for Competitive Exam Coaching

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu revealed a significant educational initiative involving a Rs34 crore scholarship from Crack Academy, earmarked for coaching 6,800 students in preparation for competitive exams.

At a meeting attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Secretary of Education Rakesh Kanwar, Crack Academy's CEO, Neeraj Kansal, presented a detailed overview titled 'Journey Towards Inclusive Education'. The proposal aims to provide world-class coaching to students across the state's 68 assembly constituencies, focusing on competitive exams and skill development from Class 6 onwards.

The Himachal Pradesh government also plans to mark two years in office with a grand celebration on December 11 in Bilaspur. The event will include a presentation of a two-year report card, showcasing achievements in enhancing public services and digital reforms, to senior Congress leaders and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)