Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs34 Crore Scholarship Scheme for Competitive Exam Coaching

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu announced a Rs34 crore scholarship by Crack Academy to coach 6,800 students for competitive exams. The initiative aims to provide top-tier coaching and skill development for students from Class 6 onwards across Himachal's 68 constituencies, marking a stride in inclusive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs34 Crore Scholarship Scheme for Competitive Exam Coaching
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo: Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu revealed a significant educational initiative involving a Rs34 crore scholarship from Crack Academy, earmarked for coaching 6,800 students in preparation for competitive exams.

At a meeting attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Secretary of Education Rakesh Kanwar, Crack Academy's CEO, Neeraj Kansal, presented a detailed overview titled 'Journey Towards Inclusive Education'. The proposal aims to provide world-class coaching to students across the state's 68 assembly constituencies, focusing on competitive exams and skill development from Class 6 onwards.

The Himachal Pradesh government also plans to mark two years in office with a grand celebration on December 11 in Bilaspur. The event will include a presentation of a two-year report card, showcasing achievements in enhancing public services and digital reforms, to senior Congress leaders and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024