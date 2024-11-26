Boosting Public Sector Insurance: A Digital Transformation
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju reviewed public sector general insurance companies, urging digital adoption and product innovation for better services. He emphasized reducing losses and improving profitability to strengthen public trust. The Department also commemorated Constitution Day by reading the Preamble, honoring national ideals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
M Nagaraju, Financial Services Secretary, reviewed the performance of public sector general insurance companies, calling for increased profitability through digital solutions and product innovation.
He urged a focus on reducing losses to bolster trust among policyholders, according to the Department of Financial Services.
On Constitution Day, officials read the Preamble, reinforcing the core values uniting the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over LIC Policy Changes: Impact on Agents and Policyholders
Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day
Amit Shah Vows Justice for Long-Serving Prisoners Before Constitution Day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Constitution Day, Highlights Asia's Largest Trade Fair
Rapido's Ride to Recovery: Profitability in Sight as Losses Narrow