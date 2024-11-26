Left Menu

Boosting Public Sector Insurance: A Digital Transformation

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju reviewed public sector general insurance companies, urging digital adoption and product innovation for better services. He emphasized reducing losses and improving profitability to strengthen public trust. The Department also commemorated Constitution Day by reading the Preamble, honoring national ideals.

  • Country:
  • India

M Nagaraju, Financial Services Secretary, reviewed the performance of public sector general insurance companies, calling for increased profitability through digital solutions and product innovation.

He urged a focus on reducing losses to bolster trust among policyholders, according to the Department of Financial Services.

On Constitution Day, officials read the Preamble, reinforcing the core values uniting the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

