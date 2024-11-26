Tensions Rise as Mali Detains Barrick Employees Again

In a recent development, four Barrick Gold employees have been detained in Mali for the second time. This action is part of the military-led government's efforts to extract more financial benefits from mining companies operating in the region.

Mali, recognized as one of Africa's leading gold producers, had briefly detained the same Barrick officials in September. The renewed arrests underscore ongoing tensions as the government negotiates its share of mining profits.

Despite the challenges, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow expressed optimism in early November, anticipating that disputes will be resolved with authorities by the year's end. However, a Barrick spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)