Tensions Rise as Mali Detains Barrick Employees Again

Four employees of Barrick Gold have been detained in Mali as the government seeks increased revenues from mining operations. This follows a similar incident in September. Barrick is working to resolve disputes by year-end, according to CEO Mark Bristow. The company did not comment further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:57 IST
In a recent development, four Barrick Gold employees have been detained in Mali for the second time. This action is part of the military-led government's efforts to extract more financial benefits from mining companies operating in the region.

Mali, recognized as one of Africa's leading gold producers, had briefly detained the same Barrick officials in September. The renewed arrests underscore ongoing tensions as the government negotiates its share of mining profits.

Despite the challenges, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow expressed optimism in early November, anticipating that disputes will be resolved with authorities by the year's end. However, a Barrick spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

