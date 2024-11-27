Stability Amid Uncertainty: Russian Gas Flows to Europe

Russian natural gas exports to Europe through Ukraine maintained stability, according to data from Gazprom and Eustream, as tension looms with an expected route closure after Dec. 31.

A strategic shift is anticipated with Russian gas giant Gazprom planning for a halt in gas flows post-2023, reflecting ongoing military conflict and economic strain between Russia and Ukraine.

The recent data shows that Austria and the Czech Republic's gas nominations remain consistent, despite earlier halts in supply to OMV in Vienna due to payment disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)