Stability Amid Uncertainty: Russian Gas Flows to Europe

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine are stable, with anticipated changes post-2023 as the transit deal ends. Gazprom plans suggest no further flows after the deal's expiration. Current nominations for Austria and the Czech Republic remain steady, despite a recent halt to OMV over payment disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:52 IST
Russian natural gas exports to Europe through Ukraine maintained stability, according to data from Gazprom and Eustream, as tension looms with an expected route closure after Dec. 31.

A strategic shift is anticipated with Russian gas giant Gazprom planning for a halt in gas flows post-2023, reflecting ongoing military conflict and economic strain between Russia and Ukraine.

The recent data shows that Austria and the Czech Republic's gas nominations remain consistent, despite earlier halts in supply to OMV in Vienna due to payment disagreements.

