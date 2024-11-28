Transforming Terrorism to Tourism: Indian Army's Vision for 2047

In a profound statement at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi declared the army's transformative role in redirecting Jammu and Kashmir from a narrative of terrorism to one of tourism. This forms a cornerstone of India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

General Dwivedi emphasized the significance of a 'Progressive' and 'Peaceful' India by 2047, asserting that the Indian Army is not just a border deterrent but a crucial contributor to national growth and security. His address, backed by the Ministry of Defence, underscored the army's role in enabling sustainable growth.

Additionally, General Dwivedi illuminated the Army's influence on disaster relief and self-reliance. He referenced the inception of the National Disaster Management Authority post the 2001 Bhuj earthquake and the army's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with significant investments in indigenous defense hardware. He outlined preparatory efforts for the 2036 Olympics through sports initiatives.

