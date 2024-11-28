Legacy of Ananda Krishnan: A Life of Influence and Philanthropy

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, a titan in sectors ranging from telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. His private investment firm, Usaha Tegas, announced the news on Thursday.

In their statement, Usaha Tegas underscored Krishnan's impactful role in nation building and corporate influence, acknowledging his numerous philanthropic efforts that have touched countless lives.

Despite his public legacy, the company and his family have requested privacy to mourn the loss of this influential figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)