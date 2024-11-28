Left Menu

Legacy of Ananda Krishnan: A Life of Influence and Philanthropy

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, known for his diverse business empire and philanthropic efforts, has passed away. His company, Usaha Tegas, highlighted his contributions to nation building and the corporate sector, while requesting privacy for the family to mourn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST
Legacy of Ananda Krishnan: A Life of Influence and Philanthropy

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, a titan in sectors ranging from telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. His private investment firm, Usaha Tegas, announced the news on Thursday.

In their statement, Usaha Tegas underscored Krishnan's impactful role in nation building and corporate influence, acknowledging his numerous philanthropic efforts that have touched countless lives.

Despite his public legacy, the company and his family have requested privacy to mourn the loss of this influential figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024