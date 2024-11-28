PM Modi's Vision: Empowering India's Youth through 'One Nation One Subscription'

In a move set to transform education and research access in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme approved by the Union Cabinet. The initiative aims to provide India's youth with unprecedented opportunities, enhancing their ability to excel globally.

Through a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the scheme's potential impact. 'Our Yuva Shakti can do wonders! We are committed to giving them all the opportunities that will make them shine and excel,' he stated, echoing sentiments shared by the MyGovIndia handle, which described the initiative as reshaping education like never before.

With an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for educational and research access across government institutions for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027, the scheme complements other government efforts, including the PM Internship Scheme, PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, and Anusandhan National Research Foundation, to empower the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)