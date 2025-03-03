President Murmu Opens Visitor's Conference with Vision for India as Global Knowledge Hub

At the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 2024-25 Visitor's Conference, reaffirming her roles as India's academic custodian overseeing 184 Central Institutes of Higher Education. During her inaugural speech, President Murmu emphasized that a nation's development is intrinsically linked to its education quality.

Underlining research as pivotal, she praised the National Research Fund initiative, encouraging institutions to leverage this governmental framework to enhance global academic standing. The President envisioned a future where Indian researchers garner international accolades, and innovation from Indian institutions commands global attention, with India becoming a preferred educational destination for international students.

The President further articulated the importance of aligning educational excellence with social inclusivity, ensuring no barriers—economic, social, or psychological—impede access to education. Paper presentations and awards during the event celebrated research and innovation, with remarkable contributions from Prof Saripella Srikrishna, amongst others, highlighting India's commitment to pioneering advancements. The conference continues tomorrow, focusing on issues pivotal to the future of academic flexibility, international collaboration, and innovative course structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)