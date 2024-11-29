Mega Trading Scam Exposed: Ranjit Kakoty's Rs 260 Crore Fraud Unveiled

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against Ranjit Kakoty, the prime accused in a Rs 260-crore trading scam impacting over 1.5 lakh investors.

The scam revolved around deceptive practices on www.tradingfx.live, misleading investors with false promises.

The probe is part of a broader investigation in Assam, targeting 41 interconnected cases with numerous arrests and seized assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)