Left Menu

Adani Group Faces U.S. Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group has strongly denied U.S. allegations implicating several executives, including Chairman Gautam Adani, in a $265 million bribery scheme related to Indian solar power contracts. The group aims to address these accusations within 10 days and plans to seek legal recourse, amidst significant fallout within India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:22 IST
Adani Group Faces U.S. Bribery Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm denial, the Adani Group's finance chief rebuffed U.S. allegations accusing its executives, including Chairman Gautam Adani, of engaging in a $265 million bribery operation. This response came on Friday, with the group asserting that such claims are unwarranted and promising a formal clarification in the days ahead.

The accusations target Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Adani Green's Managing Director, Vneet S. Jaain, of attempting to secure Indian solar power contracts through illicit means and deceiving U.S. investors during fundraising efforts. Adani Group, a major player in multiple sectors, has labeled these allegations as unfounded, insisting on pursuing all viable legal actions.

Amidst these developments, significant repercussions have emerged: Adani's stock witnessed a sharp decline, an Indian state reconsidered its deal with the conglomerate, and political tensions escalated in the Indian parliament. Reacting officially to the controversy, India's foreign ministry noted this as a legal matter involving private entities and the U.S. Department of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024