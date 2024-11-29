Left Menu

Kharge Advocates 'Harsh Decisions' Following Congress Electoral Setbacks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the party to take 'harsh decisions' after recent electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana. Despite improved parliamentary performance earlier this year, Kharge insists on changes from the grassroots level amid challenges from 'divisive forces' and questions on the Election Commission's role.

29-11-2024
In the wake of disappointing electoral outcomes in Maharashtra and Haryana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the party to take 'harsh decisions'. His call comes despite the party's 'encouraging' performance in the parliamentary elections earlier this year, where Congress secured 99 seats, a notable improvement from previous years.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Kharge highlighted concerns regarding the Election Commission's execution of its constitutional responsibilities. The meeting, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, was attended by prominent party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Kharge emphasized the need to combat 'fascist forces' and 'divisive elements' within the country to restore peace and harmony. He criticized the BJP for its alleged failures and the socio-economic challenges arising under its tenure, insisting that Congress must become the voice for the marginalized and lead the country towards progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

