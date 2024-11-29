Cyclone Fengal Triggers Red Alert and School Closures in Tamil Nadu

In response to Cyclone Fengal and the torrential rain warning, the Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday, as announced by the district administration. This directive applies to all educational institutions, private included, effective November 30, due to the heavy rainfall alert issued by meteorological authorities.

Cyclone Fengal, set to hit Tamil Nadu's coast by tomorrow evening, has prompted a red alert across various parts of the southern states due to persistent rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As of Saturday evening, the cyclone was located 300-350 km off Tamil Nadu's coastline, stated Ananda Das, Head of the IMD Cyclonic Division.

Das elaborated on the red alert, citing expectations of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka. He highlighted that North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas will experience substantial rainfall, with predictions of heavy showers in Tamil Nadu's interior on November 30. He explained, "Currently, light rain is underway. The cyclone, situated 300-350 km from Tamil Nadu's shoreline, is anticipated to land tomorrow evening with wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. Already a cyclonic storm, it is likely to intensify slightly before making landfall. From Tamil Nadu to interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall persists until December 1, warranting the red alert."

The Puducherry Fisheries Department has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea as Cyclone Fengal approaches landfall. Fishermen are urged to relocate their boats and equipment to higher ground to prevent damage. Cyclone Fengal is poised to unleash heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding in Tamil Nadu's coastal zones, prompting authorities to advise vigilance and safety compliance among residents in coastal and low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)