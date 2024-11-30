Left Menu

Unmasking Misogyny: The Fallout of Trump's Election Victory

Following Trump's presidential election victory, an increase in misogynistic rhetoric online and offline is causing concern among women. The phrase "Your body, my choice" is used to undermine women's rights, leading to safety precautions like pepper spray usage. Experts warn of the alarming real-world threats and increasing extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:01 IST
Unmasking Misogyny: The Fallout of Trump's Election Victory
  • Country:
  • United States

After Donald Trump's presidential victory, a surge in misogynistic rhetoric has incited fear among women, forcing many to take safety precautions such as carrying pepper spray. This uptick is attributed to far-right influencers leveraging Trump's win to amplify misogynistic slogans, threatening women's rights.

The controversial phrase "Your body, my choice," popularized online by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, has spread rapidly across social media and onto college campuses, challenging women's autonomy. Its use symbolizes an attempt by some to reclaim traditional gender roles, with experts warning of the phrase's potential to incite real-world violence.

Despite no direct amplification from Trump or his immediate circle, the rhetoric coincides with a campaign centered on masculinity and attacks on opposing figures like Kamala Harris, raising concerns about the broader implications on women's rights and safety in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024