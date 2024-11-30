Kejriwal's Sanction Debate: A Legal Battle Unfolds in Excise Policy Case

In a pivotal courtroom development, the Rouse Avenue Court was informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday about the expansive sanction in the CBI case concerning former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ED's statement, countering Kejriwal's plea, emphasized that the sanction encompasses offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other potential violations.

Kejriwal's legal challenge stems from his contention that the chargesheet against him lacked the requisite sanction order, a claim addressed in a recent Delhi High Court session. However, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain assured the court that the sanction was sufficiently broad, allowing the court to proceed with the case.

The legal back-and-forth unfolds as the Delhi High Court refrains from pausing trial proceedings but schedules further arguments for December. Kejriwal's defence focuses on an alleged oversight in obtaining the necessary sanction, critical for prosecuting a former public servant like him under the provisions of the PMLA.

