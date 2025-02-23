Left Menu

Supreme Court Clarifies Preliminary Inquiry Norms Under Corruption Act

The Supreme Court provides clarity on the necessity of preliminary inquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act, stating it is not mandatory in every case. The court set aside a Karnataka High Court ruling that quashed an FIR, emphasizing that a preliminary inquiry is neither a vested right of the accused nor a mandatory requirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:09 IST
Supreme Court Clarifies Preliminary Inquiry Norms Under Corruption Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that a preliminary inquiry is not mandatory under the Prevention of Corruption Act for every case filed. The court clarified this stance while overturning a Karnataka High Court decision that quashed an FIR against a public servant accused of corruption-related offences.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Sandeep Mehta emphasized that while inquiries are desirable in certain cases, they are not a prerequisite for registering a criminal case under the PC Act. The court noted that these inquiries serve to determine if received information reveals a cognizable offence, rather than verify the information's accuracy.

The ruling responds to an appeal by the Karnataka government and highlights that the High Court erred by imposing unnecessary procedural barriers, which could incapacitate law enforcement efforts. The court reaffirmed that investigation should be unhindered by unwarranted pre-investigation hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025