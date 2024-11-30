Left Menu

Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024: A Global Literary Celebration Begins

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Book Festival at the Riverfront Event Center, emphasizing reading and literature promotion. The festival features diverse cultural attractions, over 300 publisher stalls, and international speakers, aligning with Vanche Gujarat 2.0 to boost Ahmedabad's literary prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST
Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024: A Global Literary Celebration Begins
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel purchases books at Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024 (Photo/X: @Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the promotion of literature and reading, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival-2024' on Saturday at the Riverfront Event Center in Paldi. Patel, marking the event's importance, purchased books through digital payment, including copies of 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he graciously presented to young attendees. Certificates titled 'Panch Vachan for a Prosperous India' were awarded to students attending the event.

The festival—an ambitious rebranding of the longstanding 'Ahmedabad National Book Fair'—is co-organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Education, and the National Book Trust. The event originates from the 'Vanche Gujarat' initiative launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister, aiming to inspire intellectual growth in youth and societal strengthening through reading.

Slated to run from November 30 to December 8, the festival features over 100 literary programs and more than 300 publisher stalls, making it a premier destination for book lovers across Gujarat and beyond. Distinguished speakers from a variety of countries, including Spain, Sri Lanka, and Scotland, will address attendees alongside prominent Gujarati authors, offering a rich tapestry of cultural and literary engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024