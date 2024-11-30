Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024: A Global Literary Celebration Begins

In a significant boost to the promotion of literature and reading, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival-2024' on Saturday at the Riverfront Event Center in Paldi. Patel, marking the event's importance, purchased books through digital payment, including copies of 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he graciously presented to young attendees. Certificates titled 'Panch Vachan for a Prosperous India' were awarded to students attending the event.

The festival—an ambitious rebranding of the longstanding 'Ahmedabad National Book Fair'—is co-organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Education, and the National Book Trust. The event originates from the 'Vanche Gujarat' initiative launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister, aiming to inspire intellectual growth in youth and societal strengthening through reading.

Slated to run from November 30 to December 8, the festival features over 100 literary programs and more than 300 publisher stalls, making it a premier destination for book lovers across Gujarat and beyond. Distinguished speakers from a variety of countries, including Spain, Sri Lanka, and Scotland, will address attendees alongside prominent Gujarati authors, offering a rich tapestry of cultural and literary engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)