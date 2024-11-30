Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Operations Halted, Travel Disrupted Amid Heavy Rains

Chennai Airport's closure extends due to Cyclone Fengal, with operations expected to resume at 4 am on December 1. Severe weather affects flights and rail services, as authorities and the India Meteorological Department closely monitor the situation. Travelers are advised to check for updates with airlines and railway authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The operations at Chennai Airport have been temporarily suspended, extending closure until 4 am on December 1, due to Cyclone Fengal. A senior official team is assessing meteorological conditions for safe resumption, as detailed in a recent meeting involving stakeholders and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Briefings from the IMD have predicted landfall around 8:30 pm, with severe weather expected to last until 11:30 pm. Consequently, through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), operations closure is extended. Passengers are advised to contact airlines regarding the status of their flights. Initially, the closure was set from 12:30 pm to 7 pm today.

Flight operations to and from Chennai have been disrupted, prompting airlines like Air India and IndiGo to issue advisories due to persistent heavy rains. Moreover, Southern Railway has adjusted train services; notable cancellations include the Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express, rerouting of the Gorakhpur - Thiruvananthapuram Raptisagar Express, and Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express.

The IMD forecasts Cyclone Fengal crossing the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday with potential wind speeds up to 90 kmph. Positioned near 12.3°N, 80.7°E, it continues moving at 10 kmph over the Bay of Bengal, impacting regional weather patterns significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

