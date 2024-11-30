Amity University Celebrates Milestone 20th Convocation with Over 18,000 Graduands

Amity University Uttar Pradesh's Noida campus recently hosted its 20th Convocation for the Class of 2024. During the celebration, over 18,000 students were awarded degrees, diplomas, and accolades across various disciplines, including Management, Engineering and Technology, and others.

The event featured the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate to Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, by Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of Amity University, and Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor. Addressing the students, Dr. Mohanty urged them to embrace lifelong learning and innovative thinking as they embark on their careers.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, also received an Honorary Doctorate. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of education in transforming society and encouraged students to make a positive impact. The event underscored Amity's commitment to blending academic excellence with the cultivation of human values.

(With inputs from agencies.)