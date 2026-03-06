Empowering Leaders: Nagaland University's Eighth Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Nation-Building
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed the eighth convocation of Nagaland University, urging graduates to become leaders and contribute to India's growth. The event celebrated academic achievements and inspired students to pursue national service. The Vice President highlighted development initiatives in the Northeast and praised the state's unique culture.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday implored Nagaland University graduates to embrace leadership roles and drive nation-building efforts, emphasizing peace, unity, and integrity as pillars of progress.
Addressing the eighth convocation ceremony in Zunheboto district, he lauded the university's role in producing leaders and acknowledged Nagaland's vibrant culture.
He discussed national initiatives like PM-DevINE for the Northeast and encouraged the youth to participate in national services, underscoring Nagaland's contribution to India's unity.
