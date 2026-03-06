Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: Nagaland University's Eighth Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Nation-Building

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed the eighth convocation of Nagaland University, urging graduates to become leaders and contribute to India's growth. The event celebrated academic achievements and inspired students to pursue national service. The Vice President highlighted development initiatives in the Northeast and praised the state's unique culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:37 IST
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday implored Nagaland University graduates to embrace leadership roles and drive nation-building efforts, emphasizing peace, unity, and integrity as pillars of progress.

Addressing the eighth convocation ceremony in Zunheboto district, he lauded the university's role in producing leaders and acknowledged Nagaland's vibrant culture.

He discussed national initiatives like PM-DevINE for the Northeast and encouraged the youth to participate in national services, underscoring Nagaland's contribution to India's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

