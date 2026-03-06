Empowering Leaders: Nagaland University's Eighth Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Nation-Building

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday implored Nagaland University graduates to embrace leadership roles and drive nation-building efforts, emphasizing peace, unity, and integrity as pillars of progress.

Addressing the eighth convocation ceremony in Zunheboto district, he lauded the university's role in producing leaders and acknowledged Nagaland's vibrant culture.

He discussed national initiatives like PM-DevINE for the Northeast and encouraged the youth to participate in national services, underscoring Nagaland's contribution to India's unity.

