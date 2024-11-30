Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New City Forest: A Green Oasis for Urban Tranquility

Uttarakhand's CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated a one-crore City Forest in Haldwani, focusing on health and environment. Attractions include an open gym and cycling trail. Future plans feature a butterfly garden and wellness area. Rishikesh to get a Rs 100 crore rafting base station, boosting tourism and local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:22 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to merge urban life with nature, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the City Forest, a one-crore project in Haldwani's Rampur Road. This green haven aims to elevate public health and provide a respite from urban chaos. During the inauguration, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the city's environmental quality.

The City Forest, sprawled over 7.5 hectares, features attractions such as a lawn, bamboo hut, children's park, open-air gym, cycling trail, and an elephant selfie point. Housing botanical species like Khair, Sheesham, and Teak, the forest is a project by the Forest Department to blend serenity with city life. Additional facilities like a wellness area and butterfly garden are proposed to further enrich the experience.

Chief Minister Dhami also revealed future plans for Rishikesh, including a state-of-the-art rafting base station worth Rs 100 crore. Celebrated as a move to enhance tourism, this initiative is set to invigorate local employment and the state's economy. Concurrently, developmental projects continue, with an approval of Rs 66.12 crore for roads and bridges across assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

