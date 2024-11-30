Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Transformative Projects in Rohru, Commits to Quality Education

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated over Rs100 crore worth of projects in Rohru, Shimla. The initiatives focus on infrastructural enhancements, including roadworks, an Ayurvedic hospital, and expanding cold storage facilities for horticulturists. Sukhu emphasized educational reforms and criticized the previous government's lack of budgetary planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to the Rohru assembly segment, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated infrastructure projects valued at Rs100.95 crore. Among these is an ultra-modern grading and controlled atmosphere store, elevating storage capacity from 700 MT to 2,031 MT, providing substantial benefits to local horticulturists.

Additionally, Rs20.93 crore was invested in state-of-the-art machinery, facilitating the grading of 5 MT of apples per hour. Sukhu inaugurated a Government Ayurvedic Hospital, new water supply schemes, and laid foundation stones for road projects worth Rs51.74 crore. A hostel for Seema College was also announced, alongside plans to rename it after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Addressing educational reforms, Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for opening institutions without budgetary support. He pledged to introduce vocational courses and announced reforms aimed at better employment opportunities for the youth. Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the approval of 15,000 posts in the education sector, showcasing the government's commitment to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

