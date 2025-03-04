Uttar Pradesh Unveils Landmark Employment and Education Reforms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new corporation to recruit outsourced workers, aiming to ensure fair employment and end exploitation. This initiative comes amid discussions on the 2025-26 Budget in the state assembly.

Adityanath also plans to create 'appointment zones' in every district to streamline governance, in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Budget focuses on education modernization, with digital libraries and new courses in polytechnic institutions high on the agenda. The state will establish its first Forestry and Horticulture University.

The Chief Minister emphasized employment generation, modernizing education, and entrepreneurship as key priorities. The government has provided 7.5 lakh government jobs and revitalized the MSME sector, connecting youth with employment opportunities. New appointment zones on 100 acres will be developed in all districts to foster job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)