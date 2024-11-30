Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Weapons, Combat Drug Trafficking

In a significant joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police successfully intercepted a vehicle transporting six 12-bore single-barrel rifles in Mizoram's Serchhip district. Acting on precise intelligence about weapon movements, the forces established a mobile vehicle check post on November 29, resulting in the crucial interception and seizure of the firearms. Officials confirmed that the individual apprehended during the operation has been handed over to the Mizoram Police, ensuring further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a separate but related campaign against illicit activities, Mizoram's anti-narcotics efforts saw another triumph. An earlier raid conducted by the police team in Sribhumi's Patel Nagar area led to the seizure of two vehicles carrying 76,000 Yaba tablets. This decisive action also resulted in the arrest of three suspects, marking a significant step in the region's fight against drug trafficking. The operation underscores the commitment of regional law enforcement agencies to curb the drug menace that threatens societal fabric.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking to social media platform X, commended the anti-narcotics operation, affirming the state's unwavering resolve to combat drug trafficking with continued fervor. His statement highlighted the interception of vehicles coming from a neighboring state, underlining the interconnected nature of these criminal activities and the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)